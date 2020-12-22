Hej,

I'm selling my DJI Mavic Pro drone.

DJI Mavic Pro Platinum Combo Drone with 4K Camera

bought from amazon.de on 29 Nov 2019.

Included everything you can see on the picture:

- drone

- remote controller

- 2 extra batteries

- some spare blades

- home charger

- car charger

- bag

- cables

- original box

- kvitto

- 16GB memory card (not visible on the picture obviously)

- original protection for camera/objektiv

Drone has got a small scrach on top (pict) , and the cover for USB port (to transefer data to PC) is slightly damaged (pict), but still works as it should.

Otherwise in perfect condition.

I start bidding from 4900,-

and aiming to finish on Friday 22:00.

I reserve right to sell to whoever I want or not to sell at all.

Please do not send pm with price offers, I want to keep it open to all.

I made several trades here as a seller and buyer, all with no issues.

Pick-up in person is preffered, but I can also send (swish in advance in that case) or maybe deliver myself.