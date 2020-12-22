DJI Mavic Pro Platinum Combo Drone with 4K Camera
Hej,
I'm selling my DJI Mavic Pro drone.
DJI Mavic Pro Platinum Combo Drone with 4K Camera
bought from amazon.de on 29 Nov 2019.
Included everything you can see on the picture:
- drone
- remote controller
- 2 extra batteries
- some spare blades
- home charger
- car charger
- bag
- cables
- original box
- kvitto
- 16GB memory card (not visible on the picture obviously)
- original protection for camera/objektiv
Drone has got a small scrach on top (pict) , and the cover for USB port (to transefer data to PC) is slightly damaged (pict), but still works as it should.
Otherwise in perfect condition.
I start bidding from 4900,-
and aiming to finish on Friday 22:00.
I reserve right to sell to whoever I want or not to sell at all.
Please do not send pm with price offers, I want to keep it open to all.
I made several trades here as a seller and buyer, all with no issues.
Pick-up in person is preffered, but I can also send (swish in advance in that case) or maybe deliver myself.