PowerColor Red Dragon RX 6800 XT 16GB GDDR6

Unopened/Sealed Box - Did not expect delivery of this and bought another card just few days earlier after waiting months!

Digital Receipt Available - Swish payment

Prefer local pick up in Stockholm

Price: 9400

Will take bid and prefer local pick up out of those

Red Dragon AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT 16GB GDDR6

RADEON RX 6800 XT

https://www.powercolor.com/product?id=1606116634