GPD Micro PC, 8gb ram, 128gb ssd, Celeron N4100, Windows 10 Pro 64bit...

Säljer en GPD Micro PC köpt på Amazon.de 2020-01-26 för 419,95 euro. Kvitto, kartong, laddare, usb-c laddkabel medföljer. Datorn fungerar och är utan skador. Datorn levereras med ny installation av Windows 10 pro 64bit, vilket den även kom med från fabrik.

Restore iso och drivrutiner kan laddas ner direkt från tillverkaren.

Länk: https://www.gpd.hk/gpd_micropc_firmware_driver_bios

Specs:

Operating system: for Windows 10 Pro 64bit

Screen type: for Gorilla Glass 4, H-IPS technology.

Size: 6 inches.

Aspect ratio: 16:9.

Image resolution: 1280 x 720.

CPU.

Product model: for Intel Celeron N4100 Processor Processor Base Frequency: 1.10 GHz

Max Turbo Frequency: 2.40 GHz.

GPU.

Graphics card: integrated graphics.

Processor graphics: for lntel UHD Graphics 600.

Graphics base frequency: 200.00 MHz.

Graphics Max Dynamic Frequency: 700.00 MHz

Execution unit: 12 EU.

Video memory: shared memory.

4K: Support

Storage.

Memory type: LPDDR4.

Hard Disk Spec. : M.2 2242 (22 x 42 mm) 128 GB.

Hard disk interface: NGFF/M.2 socket 2.

Bus specification: SATA 3.0.

Transfer protocol: HCI

Network Communications

Wi-Fi: Support, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G/5G dual-band wifi, maximum

Transmission rate of 433Mbps.

LAN: 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet Card

Bluetooth: 4.2

USB: 3 x USB 3.0 Type A, 1 x USB 3.0 Type C

HDMI: 1 x HDMI 2.0 Type A

Serial interface: 1 x RS-232.

Network interface: 1 x RJ45.

Headphone jack: 3.5 mm 2 in 1 headset/microphone.

Internal microphone: support

Card reader: for microSDXC, Max 2TB

Input devices.

Keyboard: QWERTY, backlit keyboard.

Mouse: left button, scroll wheel, right button.

TouchPad: Support, (left button, right button).

Battery.

Battery type: non-removable Li-polymer.

Battery capacity: 2 x 3100 mAh, in series.

Battery life: about 6 ~ 8 hours, it should depend on the actual working conditions.

Appearance

Net weight: 440 g.

Length: 153 mm / 6.02 inches.

Width: 113 mm / 4.45 inches.

Thickness: 23.5 mm/0.93 inches.

Skickas med PostNord.

Säljer till den som ger ett bud som känns ok.