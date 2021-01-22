[ Bundle Only ] 5600x/Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi) x570 / 32GB Ballistix
Datorer Publicerad igår 18:00
Pris: 6 500 kr
Frakt: Skickas & Avhämtas
Plats: Skåne, Malmo
!Please no exchange offers, or individual parts sold!
Hi,
Selling the following bundle:
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7GHz Socket AM4 Box
Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi) x570
Crucial Ballistix Black DDR4 3600MHz 2x16GB (BL2K16G36C16U4B)
Bundle start bid price: 6500kr or highest bid!
Accept only Swish.
Shipping cost is covered by the buyer.
* will make sure to pack the items as best as possible.
* this bundle is on other sites / forums
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section
Receipt available on the products , bought from different countries! No warranty provided