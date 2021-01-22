Marknad Datorer

[ Bundle Only ] Ryzen 5000 build

Publicerad idag 18:00
Pris: 7 000 kr
Frakt: Skickas & Avhämtas
Plats: Skåne, Malmo
!Please no exchange offers, or individual parts sold!

Hi,

Selling the following bundle:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7GHz Socket AM4 Box
Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi)
Crucial Ballistix Black DDR4 3600MHz 2x16GB (BL2K16G36C16U4B)

Bundle start bid price: 7000kr or highest bid!

Accept only Swish.
Shipping cost is covered by the buyer.
* will make sure to pack the items as best as possible.
* this bundle is on other sites / forums
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section
Receipt available on the products , bought from different countries! No warranty provided

