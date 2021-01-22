DELL P2415Q ULTRASHARP

Selling my 4k Monitor, used it for a few month then Got an IMAC pro with LG monitor so I dont need this one anymore. working perfectly and no problems at all just like new and comes with the original boxing, bought from Dustin and still have the invoice.

Perfect for Designers and Developers. starting the bid by 500kr

Short specs

Diagonal Screen Size

23.8 "

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Display Image Aspect Ratio

16:9

Interface Type

DisplayPort; HDMI; Mini DisplayPort; Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL)

Panel technology

IPS

Image Brightness

300 cd/m²

Monitor Refresh Rate

60 Hz

Ergonomics

Height; Pivot (rotation); Swivel; Tilt

VESA mount

100 x 100 mm

TCO Certified

Yes

Colour Category

Black

ENERGY STAR Certified

Yes

Built-in Devices

USB 3.0 hub

Energy Class

Class C