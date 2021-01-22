MSI B550 Gaming Plus / NZXT X72 360mm radiator

Hi,

I got the following two things for sale:

MSI B550 Gaming Plus - From January. Overall good condition but had a mishap with a USB 3.0 90 degree connector that broke when I switched the motherboard to an X570.

A small piece of the side of the USB 3.0 connector on the motherboard broke of but still works (see picture).

Receipt from Denmark available but guess it doesn't matter that much.

Price start B550: 500 SEK

NZXT X72 360mm - Good working condition. No box or receipt available. Switched to H150i Elite Capellix as I wanted to cut down on RGB programs and also am able to control my other Corsair fans with that.

Price start X72: 500 SEK

Pickup in person is preferred and also if one person wants to purchase both items.

I have the right to sell to whomever I see fit.