[Auction] I7-6700K Strix 980TI 16GB DDR4

Hi,

As I bought new rig couple of months ago I want to sell old one. Since I am not in the market of used components I think auction would give me better value for it. If it does not get any decent bids then I will just keep it. Components bought in November 2015 and I have receipts for all of them (but now all of them are out of warranty).

Pick up in Älvsjö or eventually meet somewhere in Stockholm. Payment with Swish.

Chassis: Fractal Define R5 Black

MB: ASUS Maximus VIII Hero

CPU: Intel I7-6700K

GPU: ASUS STRIX GTX980TI

RAM: 16GB (2x8GB) Kingston 2666MHz Fury Black

SSD: Samsung 850 EVO Series 500GB

PSU: Corsair RM750x (750W)

CPU Cooler: be quiet! Pure Rock CPU

ODD: ASUS DVD+RW DRW-24F1MT

OS: None

Attention! One of 3 GPU coolers was malfunctioning so I have removed it as it was making noise - I do not have it anymore as I have thrown it away. GPU is functional and I had no issues with it in playing any games, only side effect is that remaining 2 fans start spinning at full speed bit earlier under high load than they would usually if all 3 were working and that shroud is slightly damaged (broke one of the screw spots). I have changed thermal paste on GPU a year ago. No other issue with any of components.

If any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.