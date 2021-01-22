Acer Nitro 5 Intel Core i5-9300H - GeForce RTX 2060

Hej vill byta min gaming laptop mot en gaming pc ( utan gpu )

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB GDDR6

9th Generation Intel Processor - Intel Core i5-9300H (2.40 GHz)

16 GB Memory, 512 GB SSD ( uppgraderat till 32gb)

NVMe 500gb plats för 2x m2 samt en sdd

15.6" 1920 x 1080 LED-backlit IPS display with 144 Hz Refresh Rate

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB 3.1 Type C Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps)

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (one with Power-off Charging)

1 x USB 2.0