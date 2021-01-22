Acer Nitro 5 Intel Core i5-9300H - GeForce RTX 2060
Pris: 123 kr
Frakt: Avhämtas
Plats: Södermanland, Mariefred
Hej vill byta min gaming laptop mot en gaming pc ( utan gpu )
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB GDDR6
9th Generation Intel Processor - Intel Core i5-9300H (2.40 GHz)
16 GB Memory, 512 GB SSD ( uppgraderat till 32gb)
NVMe 500gb plats för 2x m2 samt en sdd
15.6" 1920 x 1080 LED-backlit IPS display with 144 Hz Refresh Rate
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x USB 3.1 Type C Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps)
2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (one with Power-off Charging)
1 x USB 2.0