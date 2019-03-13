Marknad Stationära datorer

i7-7800X and ASRock X299 Taichi XE desktop and DXRacer F08-NB chair

Säljes Stationära datorer Publicerad idag 14:21
Pris: 3 000 kr
Frakt: Avhämtas
Plats: Stockholm, Södermalm
CaptainYan (Haofei)
Okt 2014
130
16
Hello there,
I want to sell a spare desktop computer without Graphics Card and storage.

Case: NZXT H440
CPU: i7-7800X
CPU Cooler: Corsair H115
Graphics Card: None
Motherboard: ASRock X299 Taichi XE
RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX CMK16GX4M2B3000C15 8GB
RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX CMK16GX4M2B3000C15 8GB
RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX CMK16GX4M2B3000C15 8GB
RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX CMK16GX4M2B3000C15 8GB
RAM total 32 GB
Network Adapter: Mellanox ConnectX-2 Ethernet Adapter x 2
Storage: None
PSU: Seasonic - Snow Silent 750W 80 PLUS Platinum Certified

DXRacer FORMULA F08-NB is bought on 2019-03-13.

Desktop Bid from 3000 kr. DXRacer FORMULA F08-NB bid from 1000 kr. Both bids ends by end of Thursday. It can be picked up in Södermalm area of Stockholm on this Friday's afternoon.

