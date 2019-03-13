i7-7800X and ASRock X299 Taichi XE desktop and DXRacer F08-NB chair

Hello there,

I want to sell a spare desktop computer without Graphics Card and storage.

Case: NZXT H440

CPU: i7-7800X

CPU Cooler: Corsair H115

Graphics Card: None

Motherboard: ASRock X299 Taichi XE

RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX CMK16GX4M2B3000C15 8GB

RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX CMK16GX4M2B3000C15 8GB

RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX CMK16GX4M2B3000C15 8GB

RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX CMK16GX4M2B3000C15 8GB

RAM total 32 GB

Network Adapter: Mellanox ConnectX-2 Ethernet Adapter x 2

Storage: None

PSU: Seasonic - Snow Silent 750W 80 PLUS Platinum Certified

DXRacer FORMULA F08-NB is bought on 2019-03-13.

Desktop Bid from 3000 kr. DXRacer FORMULA F08-NB bid from 1000 kr. Both bids ends by end of Thursday. It can be picked up in Södermalm area of Stockholm on this Friday's afternoon.