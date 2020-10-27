Marknad Grafikkort

Gigabyte RTX 3080 EAGLE OC 10G or Titan V

Selling one of my GPUs, since I don't have much time to play by the TV and I didn't bother to buy a 4K monitor.

Gigabyte RTX 3080 EAGLE is currently installed into my PC, comes with its original box and a receipt from Inet, bought on 2020.10.27.

Titan V is currently installed into my TV gaming PC, comes as-is, no box or receipt.

----

The cards are available for pickup in Saltsjöbaden, but I can also meet somewhere in Stockholm. May consider shipping as well.

Bidding starts with 10 000 SEK.

----

Of course I reserve my rights to sell to whom I want or don't sell at all.

