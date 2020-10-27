Gigabyte RTX 3080 EAGLE OC 10G or Titan V
Annonsen är verifierad via
Grafikkort Publicerad idag 17:35
Pris: 10 000 kr
Frakt: Avhämtas
Plats: Stockholm, Saltsjöbaden
Selling one of my GPUs, since I don't have much time to play by the TV and I didn't bother to buy a 4K monitor.
Gigabyte RTX 3080 EAGLE is currently installed into my PC, comes with its original box and a receipt from Inet, bought on 2020.10.27.
Titan V is currently installed into my TV gaming PC, comes as-is, no box or receipt.
The cards are available for pickup in Saltsjöbaden, but I can also meet somewhere in Stockholm. May consider shipping as well.
Bidding starts with 10 000 SEK.
Of course I reserve my rights to sell to whom I want or don't sell at all.