8600k, ROG z390 XI Gene MATX, be quiet 1000w +more.

Hello guys.

I am making space for new projects and wish to sell off some hardware.

I have the following for sale:

Intel Core i5 8600k (This CPU was a review sample, so the processor name is not shown on the IHS) 1000 kr

ASUS ROG Z390 XI Gene MATX 1700 kr

be quiet! Straight Power 11 1000w 1800 kr

G.Skill Trident Z Royal RGB Silver 16GB (2x8GB) 3200 mhz 1000 kr

Shipping is available for these items. Pickup preferred.