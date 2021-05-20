Marknad Komponenter

8600k, ROG z390 XI Gene MATX, be quiet 1000w +more.

MetallicAcid (Justin Ohlsen)
Okt 2011
1363
64
Hello guys.

I am making space for new projects and wish to sell off some hardware.

I have the following for sale:

  • Intel Core i5 8600k (This CPU was a review sample, so the processor name is not shown on the IHS) 1000 kr

  • ASUS ROG Z390 XI Gene MATX 1700 kr

  • be quiet! Straight Power 11 1000w 1800 kr

  • G.Skill Trident Z Royal RGB Silver 16GB (2x8GB) 3200 mhz 1000 kr

Shipping is available for these items. Pickup preferred.

