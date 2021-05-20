[Oanvänt] Fourze tangentord, mus och musmatta
Fourze GK140 Tangentbord: https://www.fourze.eu/gk140
SPECS:
OUTEMU Red Switch Mechanical Keys
RGB (16.7 million colors)
Full anti-ghosting
Material: Aluminium Alloy
Cable: 2.7m
Connection: USB
Fourze GM800 Mus (Blå) https://www.fourze.eu/gm800
SPECS:
Sensor: Pixart 3389
DPI: 800- 16.000
Weight: 72g
Huano switch: 10 milllion clicks
RGB Chroma Light: 11 modes switchable
Polling Rate: 125 - 1000 Hz
Acceleration: 400ips / 50G
Fourze MP4540 Musmatta https://www.fourze.com/mp4540/
45x40cm
Allt är helt nytt och oöppnat och har förvarats mycket väl.
Prisidé för allt - 1000kr, bud välkomnas.
Går också att köpa mus, tangentbord eller musmatta separat om intresse finns, bud välkomnas.
Hämtning i Järfälla, eller skickas och köparen står för frakt.
Säljer till vem jag vill, om jag vill osv...