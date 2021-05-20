Marknad Mus & tangentbord

[Oanvänt] Fourze tangentord, mus och musmatta

Annonsen är verifierad via IDkollen
Säljes Mus & tangentbord Publicerad idag 16:01
Pris: 1 000 kr
Frakt: Skickas & Avhämtas
Plats: Stockholm, Järfälla
Annonsör
GatesRL
Medlem sedan
Feb 2021
Foruminlägg
12
Annonser
1
Se kommentarstråd Skicka meddelande

Fourze GK140 Tangentbord: https://www.fourze.eu/gk140
SPECS:
OUTEMU Red Switch Mechanical Keys
RGB (16.7 million colors)
Full anti-ghosting
Material: Aluminium Alloy
Cable: 2.7m
Connection: USB

Fourze GM800 Mus (Blå) https://www.fourze.eu/gm800
SPECS:
Sensor: Pixart 3389
DPI: 800- 16.000
Weight: 72g
Huano switch: 10 milllion clicks
RGB Chroma Light: 11 modes switchable
Polling Rate: 125 - 1000 Hz
Acceleration: 400ips / 50G

Fourze MP4540 Musmatta https://www.fourze.com/mp4540/
45x40cm

Allt är helt nytt och oöppnat och har förvarats mycket väl.

Prisidé för allt - 1000kr, bud välkomnas.
Går också att köpa mus, tangentbord eller musmatta separat om intresse finns, bud välkomnas.

Hämtning i Järfälla, eller skickas och köparen står för frakt.
Säljer till vem jag vill, om jag vill osv...

Rapportera
Kommentarer till annonsen (0)
    Bli först med att kommentera.
Läs fler kommentarer
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara