Hey guys.

After upgrading my PC, I currently have a ASUS ROG Z390 Maximus XI Formula that I wish to sell.

This motherboard has been very stable over the last year, without giving up, and keeping my CPU at max clock speeds while being watercooled. The intergrated VRM has been used in conjunction with EK clear coolant, but has been flushed with distilled water before it was repackaged.

All accessories and packaging included. Some small marks can be seen on the IO shield where cables have been pressed up against. These marks can only be seen when looking very close, and with lighting in a very specific way. Nothing that affects the performance, and nothing visible when looked at 60cm from my face while installed on my open chassis/test bench.

Bidding from 1000kr. Shipping or pickup available.