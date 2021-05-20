Fractal Node 804, R7 1800x NAS and Virtualization Server

After moving apartments, I've had to switch to a vertical form factor for my NAS / virtualization server (no rack now), and I'm selling the old server (minus the drives).

This server was used very lightly, running a minecraft server, a few containers, and a NAS hosted on Proxmox.

Component list:

Case: Fractal Node 804 (dual chamber, fits full sized gpus and contains mount points for eight 3.5" drives and two 2.5" drives)

CPU: Ryzen 7 1800X

CPU cooler: AMD Wraith PRISM

Mobo: MSI B450M MORTAR

RAM: G.SKILL TridentZ Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 3000 (F4-3000C15D-32GTZ)

Timings: 15-15-15-35

GPU: EVGA GeForce GT 1030 SC, 02G-P4-6332-KR, 2GB GDDR5, Passive, Low Profile

PSU: Fractal Design Edison M 650W 80+ Gold semi-modular

Price of the components (new):

case: 1300

cpu: 1500

mobo: 1100

ram: 2430

gpu: 1100

PSU: 950

I can also sell the components individually (and I started packing them up that way), but I'd prefer to sell the whole thing as a single unit.

Available for pickup or shipping in the original packaging.

Let me know if you have any questions!