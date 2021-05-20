ASUS ROG STRIX B450-F GAMING

Säljer ett B450-F Gaming som blivit över efter uppgradering av komponenter.

!OBS! Se till att du har/köper komponenter som är kompatibla med Ryzen och detta moderkort för att allt ska lira som de ska! De följer endast med I/O plåten och backplate.

Köparen står för frakt om de ska skickas.

AM4 socket: Ready for AMD Ryzen™ processors

Fast memory and storage: Dual-channel DDR4 3200MHz (OC) and NVM Express® RAID supported.

Aura Sync RGB: Synchronize LED lighting with a vast portfolio of compatible PC gear.

Gaming connectivity: Dual M.2 and USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A connectors.

Gaming networking: Intel Gigabit Ethernet, plus ASUS LANGuard and GameFirst technologies.

5-Way Optimization: Automated system-wide tuning, providing overclocking and cooling profiles that are tailor-made for your rig.

Gaming audio: SupremeFX S1220A teams with Sonic Studio III to create an aural landscape that draws you deeper into the action.

Gamer’s Guardian: Pre-mounted I/O shield, ASUS SafeSlot and premium components for maximum endurance.