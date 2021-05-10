Gaming Screen 390hz / Gaming Screen 240Hz
Hi,
Due to some changes, I have to let go to 2 of my screens:
Acer 25 "Nitro XV252QF IPS 390 Hz HDR
Incredibly fast gaming screen
- 390 Hz (OC) refresh rate and down to 0.5 ms response time.
- IPS with 99% sRGB for optimal colors.
- HDR 400 for an empathetic image.
- Fully adjustable with tilt, pivot and height.
- Compatible with VESA mounts (100 x 100).
More info:
https://www.inet.se/produkt/2218909/acer-25-nitro-xv252qf-ips...
No weridness , dead pixel or anything like that. Runs without issues.
Bought on 10-05-2021 from Inet - faktura available.
Price start 4000kr - nothing below is considered
Pickup is preferred, otherwise shipping is buyer responsibility and whatever happens during shipping
Alienware AW2518Hf
Full HD @ Native 240 Hz
1ms response time, DP, HDMI 2.0A, USB 3.0,
AMD Freesync,Tilt, Swivel, Height-Adjustable
I have it for some years, no box or receipt.No problems, or weirdness has been running without problems.
This cannot be shipped - picked up only.
Price start : 2000kr
*Cannot be shipped.
Accept only Swish.
Shipping cost is covered by the buyer.
* the product is on other sites / forums
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section
As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want, when I want ... if I want no matter the bid.