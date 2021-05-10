Gaming Screen 390hz / Gaming Screen 240Hz

Hi,

Due to some changes, I have to let go to 2 of my screens:

Acer 25 "Nitro XV252QF IPS 390 Hz HDR

Incredibly fast gaming screen

- 390 Hz (OC) refresh rate and down to 0.5 ms response time.

- IPS with 99% sRGB for optimal colors.

- HDR 400 for an empathetic image.

- Fully adjustable with tilt, pivot and height.

- Compatible with VESA mounts (100 x 100).

More info:

https://www.inet.se/produkt/2218909/acer-25-nitro-xv252qf-ips...

No weridness , dead pixel or anything like that. Runs without issues.

Bought on 10-05-2021 from Inet - faktura available.

Price start 4000kr - nothing below is considered

Pickup is preferred, otherwise shipping is buyer responsibility and whatever happens during shipping

Alienware AW2518Hf

Full HD @ Native 240 Hz

1ms response time, DP, HDMI 2.0A, USB 3.0,

AMD Freesync,Tilt, Swivel, Height-Adjustable

I have it for some years, no box or receipt.No problems, or weirdness has been running without problems.

This cannot be shipped - picked up only.

Price start : 2000kr

*Cannot be shipped.

Accept only Swish.

Shipping cost is covered by the buyer.

* the product is on other sites / forums

* no exchanges please

* check feedback section

As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want, when I want ... if I want no matter the bid.