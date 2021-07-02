Components/cases/stuff

I have a lot of stuff that I wish to sell!

Bids on everything. Auction will wrap up sometime during the weekend at no specified time to prevent bid sniping. Shipping can be arranged at buyers expense. I reserve to right to sell to who I wish.

Photos of anything can be provided upon request.

Advertisement is also posted on other marketplaces.

1. Intel Core i9 9900k

Original packaging and receipt from Inet. The warranty has run out a long time ago though.

https://www.inet.se/produkt/5301266/intel-core-i9-9900k-3-6-g...

2. ASUS ROG Maximus XI Formula Z390

Box and accessories included. No receipt.

https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-maximus/rog-maximus-xi-...

3. EK-Velocity Strike Intel CPU block

Box and all accessories included. No receipt.

https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-velocity-strike-rgb-black-nickel...

4. MSI MPG Carbon X EK Z590 motherboard with included EKWB monoblock

Box and all accessories included. No receipt.

https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-quantum-msi-mpg-z590-carbon-ek-x...

5. Thermaltake Core P3 chassis (Black)

Unused. Box and accessories included. Digital receipt from Computersalj.se

Computersalj.se

6. Raijintek PAEAN M mATX black

Unused. Box and accessories included. Digital receipt from Caseking.de

https://www.caseking.de/en/raijintek-paean-m-micro-atx-bencht...

7. EK-Quantum Reflection Fractal ATX D5 PWM D-RGB - Plexi

Unused. For a project that never got off the ground. Box and all accessories included. Receipt from Inet.se

https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-quantum-reflection-fractal-atx-d...

8. ASUS ROG Maximus XI Gene mATX

Great condition. Box and all accessories included.

https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-maximus/rog-maximus-xi-...

9. be quiet! Straight Power 850w PSU

Like new. Box and accessories. No receipt.

https://www.inet.se/produkt/6902681/be-quiet-straight-power-1...

10. Corsair K70 Cherry Red.

Fair condition, works great. Changed to a TKL wireless keyboard from Logitech. Box and all accessories included. I tried cleaning it to the best of my ability.

Corsair.com

11. Steelseries Rival optical mouse.

Fair condition. No box or accessories. Mouse only.

12. Zowie G-SR Mousepad

Great condition. Box included.

https://www.inet.se/produkt/6607857/zowie-g-sr-mousepad