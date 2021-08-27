spel dator (gaming PC) for sale RTX 2080ti, i5 9600k
Brought all the parts between 29 october 2019 till April 2020 (kvitto fins). Have bills for all the parts. Can pick up in stockholm or test it before buying in skarholmen.
Fast price 16500 SEK or give me your best bid, starts at 13750 SEK .
TLDR specs: i5 9600k, 16GB RAM, 960GB SSD, RTX 2080ti, 750W PSU
Warranty info
Mother board - 36 months
Processor - 3 years
PSU - 60 months
Cooler - 24 months
SSD - 60 months
Graphics - 36 months
Graphics: ASUS ROG RTX 2080ti
Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K - 3.7 GHz (4.6 GHz Turbo) / 9MB / Socket 1151
Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix Z390-F GAMING
RAM: Kingston Fury Beast 16GB (2x8GB) / 3200MHz / DDR4
SSD Memory: Corsair Force Series MP510 960GB M.2 SSD
PSU: Cooler Master MWE Gold PSU 750W
WIFI card: TPlink 1200 2.5 and 5G band
Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 RGB Black Edt
Cooler fans: 2x Cooler Master MasterFan SF120R ARGB , 1x Phlantek case fan
CPU case: Phanteks Eclipse P360X / A-RGB / Tempered Glass - Svart
Cooling Paste: Arctic Cooling MX-4 Kylpasta 8g (2019 Edition)
Can play BFV at 144FPS with optimizations.
operating temprature is between 60 - 75 deg. havent tried overclocking. used for gaming.
User benchmark score https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/45368091
3D Mark score: https://www.3dmark.com/spy/13877819