spel dator (gaming PC) for sale RTX 2080ti, i5 9600k

Brought all the parts between 29 october 2019 till April 2020 (kvitto fins). Have bills for all the parts. Can pick up in stockholm or test it before buying in skarholmen.

Fast price 16500 SEK or give me your best bid, starts at 13750 SEK .

TLDR specs: i5 9600k, 16GB RAM, 960GB SSD, RTX 2080ti, 750W PSU

Warranty info

Mother board - 36 months

Processor - 3 years

PSU - 60 months

Cooler - 24 months

SSD - 60 months

Graphics - 36 months

Graphics: ASUS ROG RTX 2080ti

Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K - 3.7 GHz (4.6 GHz Turbo) / 9MB / Socket 1151

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix Z390-F GAMING

RAM: Kingston Fury Beast 16GB (2x8GB) / 3200MHz / DDR4

SSD Memory: Corsair Force Series MP510 960GB M.2 SSD

PSU: Cooler Master MWE Gold PSU 750W

WIFI card: TPlink 1200 2.5 and 5G band

Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 RGB Black Edt

Cooler fans: 2x Cooler Master MasterFan SF120R ARGB , 1x Phlantek case fan

CPU case: Phanteks Eclipse P360X / A-RGB / Tempered Glass - Svart

Cooling Paste: Arctic Cooling MX-4 Kylpasta 8g (2019 Edition)

Can play BFV at 144FPS with optimizations.

operating temprature is between 60 - 75 deg. havent tried overclocking. used for gaming.

User benchmark score https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/45368091

3D Mark score: https://www.3dmark.com/spy/13877819