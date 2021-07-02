Marknad Mus & tangentbord

Ducky One 2 Mini Pure White (2020) MX Brown RGB

Säljes Mus & tangentbord Publicerad idag 11:16
Pris: 1 100 kr
Frakt: Skickas & Avhämtas
Plats: Skåne, Malmo
Jeriko (Flo)
Brand new - unopened Ducky One 2 Mini Pure White (2020) MX Brown RGB

https://www.inet.se/produkt/6100993/ducky-one-2-mini-pure-whi...

Faktura available from INET.

As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want, when I want ... if I want no matter the bid/price.

Price Fix : 1100kr

Accept only Swish.
Shipping cost is covered by the buyer.
* the product is on other sites / forums
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section

