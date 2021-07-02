Wii U, Steam Koder, Tangentbord, USB, M.M
Tänkte köra utrensning av lite saker som legat oanvända en längre tid.
Riktpriser så kom gärna med egna förslag.
1. Wii U Paket
-Konsol, Gamepad o alla tillbehör.
-Pro Controller
-2 st Wii Mote
-1 st Nunchuck
-Trådlös Sensorbar
-Gamecube adapter
-6 spel på skiva
Konsollen är moddad med Cold Boot Haxchi så det går att installera homebrew appar, emulatorer och backa upp spel till HDD osv.
Inga spel är installerade.
Bra skick funkar som den ska.
2500kr
2. Bluetooth mus och tangentbord
Rapoo Optical Mouse och Microsoft Sculpt Mobile Tangentbord.
200kr
3. K400R Trådlöst Tangentbord med tochpad
Saknas en gummifot.
100kr
4. USB-C Laddare+Kabel
Tror den e 15 watt.
100kr
5. USB Laddare med 4 portar
100kr
6. 10400mAh Power Bank
100kr
7. 64GB USB 3.1 minne med både USB A och USB-C kontakter
Ska även kunna användas som brygga mellan en USB-C och en USB-A enhet.
150kr.
8. 3.55 mm splitter
Splittar 4-pol med kombinerad ljud/mik till separata ljud o mik.
50kr
9. 2st Nils Klappstolar från Ikea
150kr
10. 12kg Kettlebell med gummiöverdrag
200kr Endast upphämtning.
Kan tänka mig skicka de mesta men prioriterar upphämtning.
Hämtas i Johanneberg/Krokslätt, betalning via swish.
Har lite oanvända steam koder, osäker på pris så kom med förslag om de e något av intresse.
Steam Spel:
Control
Hollow Knight
Dark Souls III + Ashes DLC
Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek
Ruiner
Hitman: The Complete First Season
Conan Exiles
Kerbal Space Program
Dead Rising 2
Dead Rising 4
ESO Vanity pet: Bristlegut Piglet and 15 days of ESO Plus
Dead Island Definitive Edition
METAL GEAR SOLID V: The Definitive Experience
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
Resident Evil Revelations
Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition
Outlast 2
Borderlands 2 + DLC
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Saints Row 2
Saints Row The Third
Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
The Witness
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
Gone Home With Soundtrack
Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons
Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
Elex
ABZU
Day of the Tentacle Remastered
Grim Fandango Remastered
911 Operator + DLC
Duskers
Paratopic
EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 4.1: Blood Storm + Mängd DLC
The Division
Crazy Machines 3
Jalopy
Moon Hunters
NBA Playgrounds
Running With Rifles
AER Memories of Old
Lara Croft GO
Laser League
Subterrain
Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
Crawl
Hacknet + DLC
Hurtworld
Satellite Reign
Screencheat
The Warlock of Firetop Mountain
The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut
Emily is Away Too
Silence
World to the West
Hotshot Racing
Uurnog Uurnlimited
Directory Opus 12 Light
Rayman® Origins
Fidel - Dungeon Rescue
Kingdom Two Crowns
WWE 2K Battlegrounds
Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
Cyber Hook
Pesterquest
Wildfire
Boreal Blade
Ageless
Pool Panic
VR:
Cosmic Trip
GORN
Smashbox Arena
Superhot VR
Program:
Fences
Display Fusion
DAEMON Tools Pro 8 Lifetime
EaseUS Partition Master Pro 11.9