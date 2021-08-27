Säljer en del SNES spel repro för 250:- styck

Alla har engelsk text

Dock så har inte alla etikett (De utan text)

Alla har SCSI chip och skall vara regionsfria

Super Mario RPG (Japansk etikett) (500kr pga svårare att göra)

Tactics Ogre: Let us cling together (UKV etikett)

The Firemen

Final Fight (UKV etikett)

Final Fight 2 (UKV etikett)

Final Fight 3 (UKV etikett)

The Great Circus Mystery Starring Mickey & Minnie

Mickey & Donald - Magical Adventure 3

Marvelous - Another Treasure Island

Secret of Mana

Seiken Densetsu 3

Magic Knight Rayearth

Treasure of the Rudras

Mario Kart (UKV etikett)

Star Fox (UKV etikett)

F-Zero (UKV etikett)

Lufia (UKV etikett)

Lufia 2 (UKV etikett)

Pocky and Rocky

Pockey and Rocky 2

SoulBlazer

The Magical Land of Wozz

Nekketsu Tairiku Burning Heroes

Robotrek

Bahamut Lagoon

Terranigma

Illusion of gaia

Energy Breaker

Arabian Nights - Sabaku no Seirei Ou

The king of dragons

Knights of the round

The ninja warriors

The Peace Keepers

Super Probotector

Legend

Magical Pop’n

Treasure Hunter G

Castlevania

Live a live

Chaos seed

Dual Orb 2

Sunset Riders

Bust-A-Move

Breath of Fire 2 (UKV etikett)

Mega Man X2 (EJ regionsfri, NTSC version) (500kr)