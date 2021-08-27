SNES spel repro
Säljer en del SNES spel repro för 250:- styck
Alla har engelsk text
Dock så har inte alla etikett (De utan text)
Alla har SCSI chip och skall vara regionsfria
Super Mario RPG (Japansk etikett) (500kr pga svårare att göra)
Tactics Ogre: Let us cling together (UKV etikett)
The Firemen
Final Fight (UKV etikett)
Final Fight 2 (UKV etikett)
Final Fight 3 (UKV etikett)
The Great Circus Mystery Starring Mickey & Minnie
Mickey & Donald - Magical Adventure 3
Marvelous - Another Treasure Island
Secret of Mana
Seiken Densetsu 3
Magic Knight Rayearth
Treasure of the Rudras
Mario Kart (UKV etikett)
Star Fox (UKV etikett)
F-Zero (UKV etikett)
Lufia (UKV etikett)
Lufia 2 (UKV etikett)
Pocky and Rocky
Pockey and Rocky 2
SoulBlazer
The Magical Land of Wozz
Nekketsu Tairiku Burning Heroes
Robotrek
Bahamut Lagoon
Terranigma
Illusion of gaia
Energy Breaker
Arabian Nights - Sabaku no Seirei Ou
The king of dragons
Knights of the round
The ninja warriors
The Peace Keepers
Super Probotector
Legend
Magical Pop’n
Treasure Hunter G
Castlevania
Live a live
Chaos seed
Dual Orb 2
Sunset Riders
Bust-A-Move
Breath of Fire 2 (UKV etikett)
Mega Man X2 (EJ regionsfri, NTSC version) (500kr)