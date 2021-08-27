Marknad Skärmar

Alienware

Annonsen är verifierad via IDkollen
Säljes Skärmar Publicerad idag 14:36
Pris: 9 500 kr
Frakt: Avhämtas
Plats: Stockholm, Södertälje
Annonsör
Xandope (Alexander Birgersson)
Medlem sedan
Jul 2017
Foruminlägg
1
Annonser
1
Se kommentarstråd Skicka meddelande

Hi!

I'm sadly selling my amazing 34 inch ultrawide monitor.
Model: AW3418DW

The monitor is in perfect condition and I have absolutely loved it, the only reason I'm selling it is because I recently bought a Playstation 5, and the Playstation does not currently support 1440p.

The monitor has amazing colors and is perfect work work, pc gaming, and watching movies because it is an ultrawide XD.

Some tech specs:
34 inch
3440x1440p
120hz
G-Sync
Original price - 12 000 kr

Bid is acceptable,

Rapportera
Kommentarer till annonsen (0)
    Bli först med att kommentera.
Läs fler kommentarer
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara