Alienware
Annonsen är verifierad via
Skärmar Publicerad idag 14:36
Pris: 9 500 kr
Frakt: Avhämtas
Plats: Stockholm, Södertälje
Hi!
I'm sadly selling my amazing 34 inch ultrawide monitor.
Model: AW3418DW
The monitor is in perfect condition and I have absolutely loved it, the only reason I'm selling it is because I recently bought a Playstation 5, and the Playstation does not currently support 1440p.
The monitor has amazing colors and is perfect work work, pc gaming, and watching movies because it is an ultrawide XD.
Some tech specs:
34 inch
3440x1440p
120hz
G-Sync
Original price - 12 000 kr
Bid is acceptable,