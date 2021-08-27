Dell XPS 15 9500 (mars 2021)

Säljes då jag fått ny dator via jobbet.

Detta är den nya XPS 15 modellen med 16:10-skärm

i7-10750H 6-core 5.0 Ghz boost

NVIDIA(R) GeForce(R) GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6

Nyskick. Nypris 20 000:-

Full spec:

XPS 15 (9500)

15.6" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit Display

Platinum Silver exterior, Black interior

10th Generation Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-10750H (12MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, 6 cores)

Windows 10 Pro 64bit English, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish

Internal Nordic Multi-Lang Backlit Keyboard

Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.0

NVIDIA(R) GeForce(R) GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6

6-Cell 86WHr Integrated

Black 130W Type-C Power Adapter

512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive

16GB DDR4-2933MHz, 2x8G