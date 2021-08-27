Dell XPS 15 9500 (mars 2021)
Säljes då jag fått ny dator via jobbet.
Detta är den nya XPS 15 modellen med 16:10-skärm
i7-10750H 6-core 5.0 Ghz boost
NVIDIA(R) GeForce(R) GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6
Nyskick. Nypris 20 000:-
Full spec:
XPS 15 (9500)
15.6" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit Display
Platinum Silver exterior, Black interior
10th Generation Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-10750H (12MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, 6 cores)
Windows 10 Pro 64bit English, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish
Internal Nordic Multi-Lang Backlit Keyboard
Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.0
NVIDIA(R) GeForce(R) GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6
6-Cell 86WHr Integrated
Black 130W Type-C Power Adapter
512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive
16GB DDR4-2933MHz, 2x8G