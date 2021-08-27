Marknad Övrigt

Dremel DSM 20 med divers kapaskivor

Annonsen är verifierad via IDkollen
Säljes Övrigt Publicerad idag 14:06
Pris: 500 kr
Frakt: Skickas & Avhämtas
Plats: Stockholm, Norrtälje
Annonsör
MetallicAcid (Justin Ohlsen)
Medlem sedan
Okt 2011
Foruminlägg
1412
Annonser
73
Se kommentarstråd Skicka meddelande

Hello.

I have this Dremel DSM 20 angle grinder with heaps of metal cutting disks, and a variety of disks for other materials as well. Perfect tool for quickly cutting metal PC cases to bits, and you have some extra cutting disks to be the "perfect handyman" for your wife/sambo/girlfriend, which will be really handy when you have to justify this tool purchase.

Shipping or pickup available.

Bid starting from 500kr

Rapportera
Kommentarer till annonsen (0)
    Bli först med att kommentera.
Läs fler kommentarer
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara