Swedish Filco Majestouch-2, MX Brown Tactile Keyboard

Beksrivning från keyboardco:

The first Swedish/Finnish 105 Key "Majestouch-2" keyboard from master keyboard makers - Filco. This Keyboard combines the high quality typing feel of Cherry MX switches, steel mounted in a rock solid body with full N-key Rollover function, all put together in a very slick package.

N-Key Rollover allows multiple simultaneous key presses to be recognized by your computer. A big help for the superfast typist or serious gamer. These keyboards just make you want to type.

Köpare står för frakt!