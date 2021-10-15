Marknad Mus & tangentbord

Swedish Filco Majestouch-2, MX Brown Tactile Keyboard

Säljes Mus & tangentbord Publicerad idag 15:16
lindahlj (Johan Lindahl)
Jan 2005
741
10
Pris:  800 kr
Skickas & Avhämtas
Norrbotten, Gällivare
0

Beksrivning från keyboardco:

The first Swedish/Finnish 105 Key "Majestouch-2" keyboard from master keyboard makers - Filco. This Keyboard combines the high quality typing feel of Cherry MX switches, steel mounted in a rock solid body with full N-key Rollover function, all put together in a very slick package.
N-Key Rollover allows multiple simultaneous key presses to be recognized by your computer. A big help for the superfast typist or serious gamer. These keyboards just make you want to type.

Köpare står för frakt!

