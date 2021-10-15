SABAJ A20d Bluetooth MQA Hi-Res Audio DAC NY OÖPPNAD Nypris 4200kr

The ES9038PRO as the flagship decoder chip, ES09038PRO sets a new standard for a truly immersive audio experience. Make A20d a must for your sound system. The ES9038PRO is a 32-bit 8-channel flagship chip with HyperSTREAMII architecture, with industry-leading low distortion and low noise properties. With ESS high-performance DAC dedicated power chip ES9311, it is more suitable for playing high-resolution audio source files becoming more common in digital music.

The A20d is a complete MQA decoder, which will expand MQA music files to provide high-quality sound sources. At this playback level, you are completely heard the contents created by the artist in the studio. Through TIDAL, FOOBAR2000 and other software, you can play MQA music files. Only after the CD file size has been decoded, you can get high-quality music at 352.8 kHz (the actual bit speed after expansion depends on the quality of your music source file)

Full interface supports DSD transfer. The case is frosted, with moderate luster and metallic texture. All input ports support DSD transmission, coaxial/optical fiber supports DoP64 I2S interface definition multiple options (for details, please read the user manual on the official website), which can be adapted to more digital interface models.

DPLL is used to eliminate watch jitter. The value of DPLL set the band width of the watch lock, the easier it is to lock and the narrower, the better the watch jitter elimination. Some sound sources (such as TVs, set-top boxes, etc.) has too much clock jitter, which makes the chip PLL not lock and break the sound. At this time, the value of DPLL should be increased until the sound continues.

The second generation XMOS sixteen year processor XU216, when USB is input, the PCM sample rate is supported to 32 bit/768kHz, DSD is supported for the original DSD512 and the driver is exclusively adapted to support NATIVE DSD. WINDOWs7 and above, MAC OS X10.6 and above and linux are all supportedPlaying ASIO is more convenient. Coaxial and optical input, support PSM 24 bit / 192kHz high bit frequency files.