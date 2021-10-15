TeamGroup Xtreen 32GB 3200mhz CL14

Hey guys. I have 2 kits of 2x8 GB (32GB total) of Teamgroup TForce Xtreem ARGB CL14 RAM with speeds of 3200mhz and latency of CL14.

I have used these RAM sticks in multiple projects. They have worked perfectly, and look fantastic.

I am selling these as I have upgraded my RAM in my main system to a kit from the same brand but faster speeds.

There are no retailers in Sweden that sell these kits, but comparable pricing with other brands with same specs are sold for 1400-1600kr for each 16GB kit.

I will only sell both kits to the one buyer. I will not split the kits and sell them as 16GB kits, as I do not want to have the headache of dual bidding. If you make an offer on just 16GB, I will unfortunately not accept the offer.

Bidding for 32GB package will start at 1500kr