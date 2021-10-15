WTB - LGA 775 Moderkort

Hej!

Apologies my swedish is not good. Im still learning the language. so i will write in english to avoid missunderstanings

anyway. I would like to know if anyone out there has any LGA 775 Motherboards hanging around that they dont need and are willing to sell. As im missing a few from my collection that i would like to obtain. would be much appreciated!!

Intrested in

ASUS ,Gigabyte , DFI ,Biostar

Chipset - Intel P915-955XE , P965 , 975X , P35 , X38 , X48 , P45. Nvidia NF4,590I,680I,780I,790I

and such others...

Specific models im after.

Asus P5K3 Deluxe

Asus P5K Premium

Asus P5K Deluxe

Asus P5E3

Asus P5E3 Deluxe

Asus P5E3 Premium

Asus Rampage Extreme

Asus Blitz Formula

Asus Blitz Extreme

Asus Striker Extreme

ASUS P5N-T

Gigabyte ep45-ud3p

DFI X48 T2RS

Kind Regards

Ash