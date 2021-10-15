WTB - LGA 775 Moderkort

Hej!
Apologies my swedish is not good. Im still learning the language. so i will write in english to avoid missunderstanings
anyway. I would like to know if anyone out there has any LGA 775 Motherboards hanging around that they dont need and are willing to sell. As im missing a few from my collection that i would like to obtain. would be much appreciated!!
Intrested in
ASUS ,Gigabyte , DFI ,Biostar
Chipset - Intel P915-955XE , P965 , 975X , P35 , X38 , X48 , P45. Nvidia NF4,590I,680I,780I,790I
and such others...
Specific models im after.
Asus P5K3 Deluxe
Asus P5K Premium
Asus P5K Deluxe
Asus P5E3
Asus P5E3 Deluxe
Asus P5E3 Premium
Asus Rampage Extreme
Asus Blitz Formula
Asus Blitz Extreme
Asus Striker Extreme
ASUS P5N-T
Gigabyte ep45-ud3p
DFI X48 T2RS
Kind Regards
Ash