Dell 27 "Alienware AW2721D NANO IPS QHD G-Sync 240 Hz 1ms HDR600 1440p

Annonsen är verifierad via IDkollen
Säljes Skärmar Publicerad idag 19:32
Profilbild av Jeriko
Annonsör
Jeriko (Flo)
Medlem sedan
Sep 2019
Foruminlägg
414
Annonser
36
Pris:  6 500 kr
Kvitto finns
Skickas & Avhämtas
Skåne, Malmo
I am resuming my add.

Best screens I have EVER own to be honest!
Selling 2 pcs Dell 27 "Alienware AW2721D NANO IPS QHD G-Sync 240 Hz 1ms HDR600 1440p like NEW (plastic still on them).

Cheapest price on https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5659844 -> SEK 7949
My price SEK 6500/pc - if you buy both 12k price.
Invoice available + warranty 3 years at Dell

Preferably, pick up in MALMO.

If shipping is required, buyer is fully responsible and covers the shipping cost.

Accept only Swish.
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section

