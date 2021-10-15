2080ti FE waterblocks

Hey guys.
I am clearing out my storage and came across some Waterblocks for the 2080ti Founders Edition (and reference).
1. Phanteks Glacial G2080Ti plexi/nickel with a nickel backplate. Thermal pads are installed. They might need to be replaced though.
Bidding starting from 200kr. This will be considered a package price for both block and backplate.
2. EK Quantum Vector 2080ti RE nickel + plexi waterblock without backplate. New thermal pads needed.
Bidding starting from 200kr.
Please write your bid and for which block in the thread below.
Cheers!