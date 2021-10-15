2080ti FE waterblocks

Hey guys.

I am clearing out my storage and came across some Waterblocks for the 2080ti Founders Edition (and reference).

1. Phanteks Glacial G2080Ti plexi/nickel with a nickel backplate. Thermal pads are installed. They might need to be replaced though.

Bidding starting from 200kr. This will be considered a package price for both block and backplate.

2. EK Quantum Vector 2080ti RE nickel + plexi waterblock without backplate. New thermal pads needed.



Bidding starting from 200kr.

Please write your bid and for which block in the thread below.

Cheers!