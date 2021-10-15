Ubiquiti Unifi Dream Router

En Unifi Dream Router. Typ Dream Machine men med Protect och Wifi6. Fastpris, ingen budgivning. Inkl frakt

All-in-one WiFi 6 router with a 3 Gbps aggregate throughput rate.

The Dream Router (UDR) is a next-generation WiFi 6 router that delivers unbeatable performance at an unmatched price. Featuring advanced 4x4 MU-MIMO and OFDMA technology, the UDR has an aggregate wireless throughput rate of up to 3 Gbps over its 2.4 and 5 GHz bands, ensuring quality connectivity for all of your devices. The UDR also has (5) GbE RJ45 ports, including two that supply PoE to compatible devices, and all of its connections can be conveniently monitored from the router's LCM color screen. Designed to be a comprehensive, easy-to-use network hub, the UDR can be set up and configured in minutes via the UniFi Network web application or mobile app.

Features:

Four-stream WiFi 6 technology

5 GHz band (4x4 MU-MIMO/OFDMA) with a 2.4 Gbps throughput rate

2.4 GHz band (4x4 MIMO) with a 600 Mbps throughput rate

128 GB of internal storage

(1) GbE RJ45 WAN port

(4) LAN ports, including (2) 802.3af PoE outputs

0.96" LCM color screen for network and connection monitoring

Micro SD memory card expansion slot*

*Requires a memory card with at least 128 GB of storage.

Managed with the UniFi Network application: Version 6.17.0 (iOS) or 3.8.5 (Android)