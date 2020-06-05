Marknad Spelkonsoler

Nvidia Shield TV PRO / Nvidia Shield TV Controller

Annonsen är verifierad via IDkollen
Säljes Spelkonsoler Publicerad idag 13:36
Profilbild av Jeriko
Annonsör
Jeriko (Flo)
Medlem sedan
Sep 2019
Foruminlägg
462
Annonser
41
Utgångspris: 2 000 kr
Antal bud: 0 st
OBS! Bud är inte bindande



Kvitto finns
Skickas & Avhämtas
Skåne, Malmo
0

Nvidia Shield TV PRO
Nvidia Shield TV Controller
- Warranty INET Purchase date: 05/06/2020
- Full box, accessories , used occasionally.

Start bid price: 2000kr
*Anything below is not taken in consideration. If you have a question , please reach out in PM.
*Selling only together

As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want, when I want ... if I want no matter the bid.

Reference :
https://www.inet.se/produkt/6203321/nvidia-shield-tv-pro-2019
https://www.elgiganten.se/product/gaming/gamingtillbehor/spel...

Accept only Swish.
Shipping cost is covered by the buyer.
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section

