Nvidia Shield TV PRO / Nvidia Shield TV Controller
Annonsen är verifierad via
Säljes Spelkonsoler Publicerad idag 13:36
Nvidia Shield TV PRO
Nvidia Shield TV Controller
- Warranty INET Purchase date: 05/06/2020
- Full box, accessories , used occasionally.
Start bid price: 2000kr
*Anything below is not taken in consideration. If you have a question , please reach out in PM.
*Selling only together
As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want, when I want ... if I want no matter the bid.
Reference :
https://www.inet.se/produkt/6203321/nvidia-shield-tv-pro-2019
https://www.elgiganten.se/product/gaming/gamingtillbehor/spel...
Accept only Swish.
Shipping cost is covered by the buyer.
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section