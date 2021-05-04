Marknad Komponenter

ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII DARK HERO / AMD Ryzen 5950x / GSKILL 4000 C15 32GB RAM

Publicerad idag 13:56
Jeriko (Flo)
Sep 2019
462
41
Pris:  1 kr
Kvitto finns
Skickas & Avhämtas
Skåne, Malmo
ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII DARK HERO (Wi-Fi) X570
AMD Ryzen 5950x
- Warranty INET Purchase date: 04/05-2021
- Full box, accessories , used occasionally.
GSKILL F4-4000C15Q-32GTZR
- Warranty PROSHOP DE Purchase date: 07/09-2020

Start minimum bid price:
CPU: 5000kr
MOBO: 3000kr
RAM: 2700kr
*Anything below is not taken in consideration. If you have a question , please reach out in PM.

As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want, when I want ... if I want no matter the bid.

Reference :

CPU:
https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5588372
MOTHERBOARD:
https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5616075
RAM:
https://www.computersalg.se/i/6382504/g-skill-tridentz-rgb-se...

Accept only Swish.
Shipping cost is covered by the buyer.
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section

