Watercooling - Fans - Cases

Huge Clean-out, I need to make space.
Please see this link for all photos. >> PHOTO LINK
Watercooling:
Too may things to list individually. Please refer to photos.
Derbauer Delidding tool for 1151
Tons of fittings - 13mm
3x 360mm rads
2x 280mm rads
Waterblock for 1151
RAM waterblock(s)
Flow Meters
Temp Sensor
Some Piping 13mm
Bending tools, pipe debur, pipe cutter
Reservoirs
Pump
Water Colouring
Some extras, ie. Temp probe
Aircooling:
9x HALOS RGB Fan Rings (Phanteks)
Corsair commander Pro
Fan Hubs
RGB Hub splitter thing
+- 11x Arctic fans 120mm
5x 140mm Fractal RGB fans (I think 1 has broken rgb)
Bunch of other random stuff as seen in photos (cables etc)
Cases:
Lian Li O11 Dynamic XL White
Define R6 White with 12xHDD sleds
Lian Li has 2 small holes drilled back of case where pump was mounted. See photos.
Define R6 has castor wheels epoxied to feet. Makes a nice server tower with all the hdd space. Includes its fans.
Please look at photos for any other details, everything has been boxed up for months. (Define R6 has no box).
I'm selling everything together.
Price: Bid Starts at 2000, take now for 3000.
Shipping: No - too heavy. Collection Only.
Warranty: No
Condition: This is sold as is - what you see in photos are what you get.
Payment: Swish
Location: Uppsala
Reserve the right to sell to whom I want.