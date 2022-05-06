Watercooling - Fans - Cases

Huge Clean-out, I need to make space.

Please see this link for all photos. >> PHOTO LINK

Watercooling:

Too may things to list individually. Please refer to photos.

Derbauer Delidding tool for 1151

Tons of fittings - 13mm

3x 360mm rads

2x 280mm rads

Waterblock for 1151

RAM waterblock(s)

Flow Meters

Temp Sensor

Some Piping 13mm

Bending tools, pipe debur, pipe cutter

Reservoirs

Pump

Water Colouring

Some extras, ie. Temp probe

Aircooling:

9x HALOS RGB Fan Rings (Phanteks)

Corsair commander Pro

Fan Hubs

RGB Hub splitter thing

+- 11x Arctic fans 120mm

5x 140mm Fractal RGB fans (I think 1 has broken rgb)

Bunch of other random stuff as seen in photos (cables etc)

Cases:

Lian Li O11 Dynamic XL White

Define R6 White with 12xHDD sleds

Lian Li has 2 small holes drilled back of case where pump was mounted. See photos.

Define R6 has castor wheels epoxied to feet. Makes a nice server tower with all the hdd space. Includes its fans.

Please look at photos for any other details, everything has been boxed up for months. (Define R6 has no box).

I'm selling everything together.

Price: Bid Starts at 2000, take now for 3000.

Shipping: No - too heavy. Collection Only.

Warranty: No

Condition: This is sold as is - what you see in photos are what you get.

Payment: Swish

Location: Uppsala

Reserve the right to sell to whom I want.