Xbox One S (512gb) + 26 Spel

Säljer kidsens Xbox One S plus alla spel.

Det är en Xbox One S 512gb med en kontroller plus ställ.

Dessa spel finns att köpa till:

Adventure Time Finn & Jake Investigations

Assassins Creed Unity

Destiny - The Taken King Legendary Edition

F1 2017 - Special Edition

Fifa 19

Fortnite Darkfire Bundle

Forza Motorsport 5

Forza Motorsport 6

Gears Of War Ultimate Edition

Guitar Hero Live

Halo Master Chief Collection

Lego Batman 3 - Beyond Gotham

Lego DC Super Villains

Lego Dimensions

Lego Jurassic World

Lego Marvel Super Heroes

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

Lego Star Wars The Force Awakens

Lego The Incredibles

Lego The Ninjago Movie Video Game

Minecraft Xbox One Edition

Need For Speed Heat

Need For Speed Rivals - Complete Edition

Sunset Overdrive

The Division 2

Titanfall 2

Ska nog finnas en låda till Xboxen, men skickas inte. Spelen kan dock skickas.