Nya erbjudanden i Webhallen Gamers Unite
Marknad Spelkonsoler

Xbox One S (512gb) + 26 Spel

Annonsen är verifierad via IDkollen
Säljes Spelkonsoler Publicerad idag 21:12
Profilbild av MrMajestic
Annonsör
MrMajestic (Mattias Roos)
Medlem sedan
Jul 2001
Foruminlägg
280
Annonser
33
Pris:  1 000 kr
Skickas & Avhämtas
Stockholm, Järfälla
0

Säljer kidsens Xbox One S plus alla spel.

Det är en Xbox One S 512gb med en kontroller plus ställ.

Dessa spel finns att köpa till:
Adventure Time Finn & Jake Investigations
Assassins Creed Unity
Destiny - The Taken King Legendary Edition
F1 2017 - Special Edition
Fifa 19
Fortnite Darkfire Bundle
Forza Motorsport 5
Forza Motorsport 6
Gears Of War Ultimate Edition
Guitar Hero Live
Halo Master Chief Collection
Lego Batman 3 - Beyond Gotham
Lego DC Super Villains
Lego Dimensions
Lego Jurassic World
Lego Marvel Super Heroes
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
Lego Star Wars The Force Awakens
Lego The Incredibles
Lego The Ninjago Movie Video Game
Minecraft Xbox One Edition
Need For Speed Heat
Need For Speed Rivals - Complete Edition
Sunset Overdrive
The Division 2
Titanfall 2

Ska nog finnas en låda till Xboxen, men skickas inte. Spelen kan dock skickas.

Rapportera
Kommentarer till annonsen (0)
    Bli först med att kommentera.
Läs fler kommentarer
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara