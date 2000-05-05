Marknad Komponenter

5950x, ROG X570 Hero, EKWB full nickel and also acrylic waterblocks

Publicerad 2022-08-15
MetallicAcid (Justin Ohlsen)
Okt 2011
1543
90
5,00 / 5
12
Stockholm, Norrtälje
Skickas & Avhämtas
Hey guys,

I am sitting on some parts for a project that never happened that I would like to sell.

1. ASUS ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Hero WiFi
https://www.inet.se/produkt/1902776/asus-rog-crosshair-viii-h...

2. AMD RYZEN 9 5950X
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5303477/amd-ryzen-9-5950x-3-4-ghz...

3. EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Crosshair VIII Hero D-RGB - Plexi
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5322771/ek-quantum-momentum-rog-c...

4. EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Crosshair VIII Hero - Full Nickel
https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-quantum-momentum-rog-crosshair-v...

Motherboard, CPU, and both waterblocks have never been used or installed into any system. Receipts available for CPU and motherboard.

Please leave a bid in the thread below.

Shipping or pickup can be arranged. I am located in Norrtälje.

