Säljer min Alienware 3420DW. Nyligen bytt i garantiärende så endast 6 mån gammal, dock ingen garanti kvar.

Ypperligt skick utan anmärkningar. Endast avhämtning på plats.

Budgivning med startpris 3000 kr

Diagonal Viewing Size

86.7 cm

34.1 Inches

Preset Display Area (H x V)

799.80 mm x 334.80 mm

31.49"" x 13.18

267773.04 mm2 (415.01 inches2)

Panel Type

Fast IPS Nano Color

Curved Screen

Yes (1900R)

Display Screen Coating

Antiglare with 3H hardness

Maximum Preset Resolution

3440 x 1440 at 120Hz (native)

Viewing Angle

(178° vertical / 178° horizontal)

Pixel Pitch

0.2325 mm x 0.2325 mm

Pixel Per Inch (PPI)

110

Contrast Ratio

1000: 1 (typical)

Aspect Ratio

(21:9)

Backlight Technology

LED edgelight system

Brightness

350 cd/m2 (typical)

Response Time(typical)

True 2ms (Gray to Gray)

Color Support

Color Gamut (typical):

DCI- P3 98% coverage ; sRGB 134.5% coverage

Color Depth:

1.074 Billion colors

Compliant Standards

Product Safety, EMC and Environmental Datasheets

Dell Regulatory Compliance Home Page

Dell and the Environment

Flat Panel Mount Interface

VESA (100 mm)

Audio Output

No

NVIDIA G-SYNC™

Yes

NVIDIA Ultra Low Motion Blur (ULMB)

No

NVIDIA 3D Vision Support

No

AlienFX™ Lighting

Yes (4 customizable zone)

Adjustability

Height adjustable stand (130 mm)

Tilt (-5° to 21°)

Swivel (-20° to 20°)

Built in concealed cable-management

Low Blue Light

Yes, ComfortView

Flicker-free

Yes

Built-in Devices

NA