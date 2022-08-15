Marknad Skärmar

Alienware 3420DW

Säljes Skärmar Publicerad 2022-08-15
andbri (Anders)
Jan 2010
104
18
Utgångspris: 3 000 kr
Antal bud: 1 st
8
Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Avhämtas

Säljer min Alienware 3420DW. Nyligen bytt i garantiärende så endast 6 mån gammal, dock ingen garanti kvar.

Ypperligt skick utan anmärkningar. Endast avhämtning på plats.

Budgivning med startpris 3000 kr

Diagonal Viewing Size
86.7 cm
34.1 Inches

Preset Display Area (H x V)
799.80 mm x 334.80 mm
31.49"" x 13.18
267773.04 mm2 (415.01 inches2)

Panel Type
Fast IPS Nano Color

Curved Screen
Yes (1900R)

Display Screen Coating
Antiglare with 3H hardness

Maximum Preset Resolution
3440 x 1440 at 120Hz (native)

Viewing Angle
(178° vertical / 178° horizontal)

Pixel Pitch
0.2325 mm x 0.2325 mm

Pixel Per Inch (PPI)
110

Contrast Ratio
1000: 1 (typical)

Aspect Ratio
(21:9)

Backlight Technology
LED edgelight system

Brightness
350 cd/m2 (typical)

Response Time(typical)
True 2ms (Gray to Gray)

Color Support
Color Gamut (typical):
DCI- P3 98% coverage ; sRGB 134.5% coverage
Color Depth:
1.074 Billion colors

Compliant Standards
Product Safety, EMC and Environmental Datasheets
Dell Regulatory Compliance Home Page
Dell and the Environment

Flat Panel Mount Interface
VESA (100 mm)

Audio Output
No

NVIDIA G-SYNC™
Yes

NVIDIA Ultra Low Motion Blur (ULMB)
No

NVIDIA 3D Vision Support
No

AlienFX™ Lighting
Yes (4 customizable zone)

Adjustability
Height adjustable stand (130 mm)
Tilt (-5° to 21°)
Swivel (-20° to 20°)
Built in concealed cable-management

Low Blue Light
Yes, ComfortView

Flicker-free
Yes

Built-in Devices
NA

