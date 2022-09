Hello. After some recent upgrades, I have some DDR4 kits that I no longer am using. It would be great to see them go to a new home and be put to use.

2x TeamGroup Xtreem ARGB White 2x8GB DDR4 3600mhz 18-22-22-42 1.35v (32GB total)

1x Corsair Dominator Platinum Nickel Black Special Edition (151/500) 4x8GB 3200mhz 14-16-16-36 1.35v (32GB total)

Bids from 500kr each kit.