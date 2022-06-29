Custom micro gaming PC & accessories
Purchased and built new in 2019 from Inet Göteborg. All invoices can be provided.
MSI Z370I GAMING PRO CARBON AC
Corsair Gaming K65 keyboard - 750kr
My mission was to create a mini rig that packs a real punch!
Intel Core i7 8700 3.2 GHz 12MB
Corsair SF600 600W (v2)
Corsair 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3000Mhz CL15 Vengeance
Samsung 970 EVO 500GB
DAN Cases A4-SFX V3
Corsair SF Series PSU Cable Kit
Noctua NH-L9i Low profile LGA115x CPU cooler
Zotac GTX 1070 mini GPU
7000kr complete no offers
Can be a little flexible on the below items if the complete PC is bought
Acer Predator XB1 27” 165Hz screen - 4000kr