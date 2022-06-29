Custom micro gaming PC & accessories

Purchased and built new in 2019 from Inet Göteborg. All invoices can be provided.

My mission was to create a mini rig that packs a real punch!

MSI Z370I GAMING PRO CARBON AC

Intel Core i7 8700 3.2 GHz 12MB

Corsair SF600 600W (v2)

Corsair 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3000Mhz CL15 Vengeance

Samsung 970 EVO 500GB

DAN Cases A4-SFX V3

Corsair SF Series PSU Cable Kit

Noctua NH-L9i Low profile LGA115x CPU cooler

Zotac GTX 1070 mini GPU

7000kr complete no offers

Can be a little flexible on the below items if the complete PC is bought

Corsair Gaming K65 keyboard - 750kr

Acer Predator XB1 27” 165Hz screen - 4000kr