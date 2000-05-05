ASUS Zenbook UX434F

Hello!

I am looking to upgrade my laptop to another which has dedicated GPU for gaming, and would like to see if anyone here is interested in my ASUS Zenbook UX434 laptop, which in my opinion has been amazing since I purchased it from Inet.

Link to the laptop here:

https://www.inet.se/produkt/1963985/asus-zenbook-14-ux434-pur...

Core i7, (10510U)

16GB RAM

1TB SSD

IPS screen

MX250 GPU

Mousepad is an extra monitor

Swedish keyboard.

Everything works as it should. Battery still lasts a full day of work or study. A full battery health report can be made if you wish.

Original box, charger, carry pouch and receipt for the purchase is included. The PC is in great condition with no scratches at all on the monitor, on the trackpad (extra screen) or the aluminium top where the ASUS logo is.

I am thinking 8-9k should be an ok price for this. Shipping is available. Testing of the laptop when picking up is an option