KFA2 RTX 3090 EX GAMER Black
*There is no invoice included
Got myself a 3090ti ,thus I will release this card. Have fully changed all thermal pads and paste (Gellid thermal pads + Thermal grizzly kryonaut extreme paste).
The card has been run for the past weeks on a daily basis.
Runs without any problems, temperature is very good even after long gaming sessions ( thanks to new thermal pads + paste).
Starting price: SEK 8500 or highest bid.
*Anything below will not be considered.
Accept only Swish.
Shipping costs are covered by the buyer.
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section
As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want, when I want ... if I want no matter the bid.