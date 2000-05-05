Marknad Grafikkort

KFA2 RTX 3090 EX GAMER Black

Annonsen är verifierad via IDkollen
Säljes Grafikkort Publicerad idag 15:53
Profilbild av Jeriko
Annonsör
Jeriko (FLo)
Medlem sedan
Sep 2019
Foruminlägg
533
Annonser
45
Marknadsbetyg
5,00 / 5
Pris:  8 500 kr
0
Skåne, Malmo
Skickas & Avhämtas

*There is no invoice included

Got myself a 3090ti ,thus I will release this card. Have fully changed all thermal pads and paste (Gellid thermal pads + Thermal grizzly kryonaut extreme paste).
The card has been run for the past weeks on a daily basis.
Runs without any problems, temperature is very good even after long gaming sessions ( thanks to new thermal pads + paste).

Starting price: SEK 8500 or highest bid.
*Anything below will not be considered.

Accept only Swish.
Shipping costs are covered by the buyer.
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section

As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want, when I want ... if I want no matter the bid.

