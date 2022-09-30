Nya erbjudanden i Komplett Geek Week
Marknad Skärmar

Acer S27HL

Annonsen är verifierad via IDkollen
Säljes Skärmar Publicerad idag 13:11
Profilbild av ebbot7
Annonsör
ebbot7 (Tobbe)
Medlem sedan
Nov 2007
Foruminlägg
19
Annonser
4
Marknadsbetyg
-
Utgångspris: 300 kr
Antal bud: 0 st
OBS! Bud är inte bindande

Logga in för att lägga ett bud.

0
Västra Götaland, Kungälv
Skickas & Avhämtas

Hallå

En Acer 27tummare, S27HL till salu. OBS Endast 60Hz. HD-upplösning 1920x1080 max. Fungerar perfekt, inga döda pixlar eller andra problem.

Jag begär inga jättesummor, startar budgivning på 300:- Kartong finns, helst upphämtning.

IPS (In-Plane Switching) Technology
VGA + HDMI Inputs
1920 x 1080 Resolution
100,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio
250cd/m² Brightness
178°/178° Viewing Angles
6ms Response Time
16.7 Million Colors
2 x 1.5W Speakers

Info: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/894530-REG/Acer_um_hs5...

Rapportera
Kommentarer till annonsen (0)
    Bli först med att kommentera.
Läs fler kommentarer
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara