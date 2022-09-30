Acer S27HL

0
Hallå
En Acer 27tummare, S27HL till salu. OBS Endast 60Hz. HD-upplösning 1920x1080 max. Fungerar perfekt, inga döda pixlar eller andra problem.
Jag begär inga jättesummor, startar budgivning på 300:- Kartong finns, helst upphämtning.
IPS (In-Plane Switching) Technology
VGA + HDMI Inputs
1920 x 1080 Resolution
100,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio
250cd/m² Brightness
178°/178° Viewing Angles
6ms Response Time
16.7 Million Colors
2 x 1.5W Speakers
Info: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/894530-REG/Acer_um_hs5...