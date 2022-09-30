Looking for an mITX GPU and MacBook Air

I am looking for an mITX compatible GPU, ideally it should be MSI RTX 3060 Aero ITX, but all other compatible options are potentially interesting as well.

The requirements:

- Max 16cm in length with power connector at the rear.

- Max 17cm in length with power connector at the top.

- At least GTX 1660 Super / GTX 1660 Ti performance.

- Max two slots in width, not 2.5 like Asus RTX 3060 Phoenix.

The price is negotiable, but max 3000 SEK. I also have an R9 Nano that I can offer as a partial payment. I could imagine paying more if the purchase receipt with warranty is available.

-----------

Also I am looking for a cheap MacBook Air (or Pro) to donate to a refugee engineer that has lost his entire business due to ruzzian invasion.

The requirements:

- Intel CPU (not Apple silicone).

- DDR4 not DDR3 RAM.

- No damages on the screen.

- Not expensive.