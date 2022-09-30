Marknad Stationära datorer

Interest check: Threadripper 2950X, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Annonsen är verifierad via IDkollen
Säljes Stationära datorer Publicerad idag 07:14
Profilbild av Miyconst
Annonsör
Miyconst (Kostiantyn)
Medlem sedan
Nov 2019
Foruminlägg
174
Annonser
13
Marknadsbetyg
-
Utgångspris: 0 kr
Antal bud: 0 st
OBS! Bud är inte bindande

Logga in för att lägga ett bud.

0
Stockholm, Saltsjöbaden
Skickas & Avhämtas

Checking interest for my workstation that went off duty. I prefer to sell as a complete package, but can imagine selling in parts if the offer is attractive.

Specs:
- CPU: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X.
- Motherboard: Asus ROG STRIX X399-E Gaming TR4.
- RAM: 32 GB (4 x 8 GB) Corsair DDR4-3200.
- SSD: TeamGroup MP33 1 TB NVMe M.2.
- Case: Fractal Design Define R7.
- PSU: Corsair RM850 80+ Gold certified.
- Cooler: Noctua.
- OS: Windows 11.

I can also bundle the workstation with a GPU:
- With GTX 1060 6 GB.
- With RTX 2080.
- With Titan V.
- Anything else you find online.

The workstation is rather heavy, but I can offer home delivery within Stockholm and not too far from it.

I reserve my rights to sell to whomever I want or not to sell at all.

Rapportera
Kommentarer till annonsen (0)
    Bli först med att kommentera.
Läs fler kommentarer
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara