Oöppnade och oanvända vattenkylnings delar - Hardware Labs Black Ice SR 2 560/480 Radiators, Performance-PCs Fully Modded (MCP655) Water Pump, Bitspower Fittings, Bitspower Reservoir
Hejsan,
* Jag kommer att sälja dem för 60% av försäljningspriset. De är alla nya, oöppnade och oanvända.
Jag tillhandahåller fri frakt och skickar varan via DHL Express.
Kan hämtas inom Luleå
Vänliga Hälsningar,
1x Hardware Labs Black Ice SR 2 560 (140x4) Radiator
https://hardwarelabs.com/blackice/sr2/560-mp/
1x Hardware Labs Black Ice SR 2 480 (120x4) Radiator
https://hardwarelabs.com/blackice/sr2/480-mp/
2x Performance-PCs Über D5 Fully Modded (D5) 12 VDC Water Pump - Matte Black
(Swiftech MCP655 + Bitspower Black POM TOP S + MOD Kit V2 Matt Black)
https://www.performance-pcs.com/water-cooling/pumps/performan...
2x Bitspower Water Tank Z-Multi Ultra 250 - POM - BP-WTZMU250P-BKCL
https://shop.bitspower.com/index.php?route=product/product&pr...
20x Bitspower Acrylic Tube 12/10mm Clear - 50cm
https://www.aquatuning.se/vattenkylning/hard-tubes/petg-roer/...
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fittings
20x Bitspower Enhance 90-Degree Dual Multi-Link Adapter - Matt Black - OD 12mm - BP-MBE90DML
https://shop.bitspower.com/index.php?route=product/product&pr...
20x Bitspower Enhance 90-Degree Rotary Dual Multi-Link Adapter - Matt Black - OD 12mm - BP-MBE90RML
https://shop.bitspower.com/index.php?route=product/product&pr...
25x Bitspower G1/4 Enhance Multi-Link For OD 12MM - Matt Black - BP-MBEML
https://shop.bitspower.com/index.php?route=product/product&pr...
5x Bitspower G1/4 Matt Black Low Profile Stop Fitting BP-MBWP-C09
https://shop.bitspower.com/index.php?route=product/product&pr...
2x Bitspower G1/4 Matt Black Triple Rotary 90-Degree Extender - BP-MB90R3D
https://shop.bitspower.com/index.php?route=product/product&pr...
2x Bitspower G1/4 T-Block Matt Black BP-MBTMB
https://shop.bitspower.com/index.php?route=product/product&pr...
2x Bitspower Valve Matt Black BP-MVV-MBK
https://shop.bitspower.com/index.php?route=product/product&pr...
4x Bitspower G1/4 Acrylic Stop Fitting II - BP-ACSTII-BK
https://shop.bitspower.com/index.php?route=product/product&pr...
8x Bitspower 2xG1/4" Fillport Matt Black BP-MBWP-C04
https://shop.bitspower.com/index.php?route=product/product&pr...
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10x Bitspower G1/4 Compression Fitting CC3 10/16mm (Matt Black)
https://shop.bitspower.com/index.php?route=product/product&pr...
4x Bitspower G1/4 Dual Rotary 45 Degree Compression Fitting CC3 10/16mm (Matt Black)
https://shop.bitspower.com/index.php?route=product/product&pr...
4x Bitspower G1/4 Dual Rotary Angle Compression Fitting CC3 10/16mm (Matt Black)
https://shop.bitspower.com/index.php?route=product/product&pr...
8x Bitspower G1/4 Matt Black Rotary Mini Snake-Style Dual IG1/4 Adapter BP-MBMSR
https://shop.bitspower.com/index.php?route=product/product&pr...