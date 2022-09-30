i want to exchange my 3080 for a 3090
Hello! i got a 3080 used and in good condition for a 3090
The reason i want a 3090 is that 10gig of vram isn't enough for my work
I don't have a receipt for my 3080 as i bought it used and the owner didn't have it but the card has been running perfectly for the past few months
i can do any sort of test and am fine with a discord call to showcase the card working if that's something you would want.
i am only interested in person exchange!
I am willing to pay 3000kr to make the difference, dm is interested!