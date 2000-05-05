RADXA Rock 5B 16GB

För dig som vill ha enkortsdator på steroider.

Nyttja den som server, mediaburk, eller som en fullfjädrad desktop. Idéerna är oändliga. Kortet är för tillfället helt omöjligt att få tag på.

Bud från 3000kr. Skickas eller hämtas på plats.

Bjuder på en 256GB NVMe M2 disk som du kan använda i datorn vid köp.

Fullständiga specs nedanför:

RK3588 64bit octa core processor

Quad Core A76 2.4GHz + Quad Core A55 1.8GHz

GPU

Mali G610MP4 GPU (up to 5 channel 4k UI)

8K 10bit decoder, 8K encoder

NPU

6T NPU

Memory LPDDR4

LPDDR4x with 4, 8 or 16GB (jag har varianten med 16GB)

SPI Flash

32MB SPI flash soldered

Wifi/BT

WiFi 6E and BT5.2 support via opt. WiFi module

eMMC module (removable)

Industrial level high performance eMMC storage, 16G/32G/64G/128G available

Micro SD card

uSD slot supports up to 128G uSD card

M.2 Interfaces

M.2 connector M key (bottom) for NVMe with PCIe 3.0 x4 lanes

M.2 connector E key (top) for connectivity with PCIe 2.0 x1/SDIO/UART, WiFi6 cards supported

Display HDMI

Triple display support (with HDR)

2x HDMI 2.1 up to 8k@60FPS

1x USB-C with DP up to 8K@30FPS

HDMI in with up to 4K@60FPS

1x MIPI DSI

Peripherals

MIPI DSI 2 lanes via FPC connector

HDMI and MIPI DSI can work at the same time, support mirror mode or extend mode.

Audio 3.5mm jack with mic

HD codec that supports up to 24-bit/96kHz audio.

Camera MIPI CSI

MIPI CSI 2 lanes via FPC connector, support up to 8MP camera

USB 3.0 HOST x3

1x USB-C

2x USB-A

Network

Wireless / Bluetooth

WiFi 6E and BT5.2

LAN

2.5GbE LAN with PoE support

additional HAT is required for powering via PoE

IO 40-pin expansion header :

- 1 x UART

- 2 x SPI bus

- 2 x I2C bus

- 1 x PCM/I2S

- 1 x SPDIF

- 1 x PWM

- 1 x ADC

- 6 x GPIO

- 2 x 5V DC power in

- 2 x 3.3V power pin

Others

RTC battery connector for time backup

Power USB PD (new generation QC/PD protocol IC)

Support USB Type C PD 2.0, 9V/2A, 12V/2A

Power Supply Qualcomm® Quick Charge™

Support QC3.0/2.0 adapter, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A

Size 100mm x 72mm (Pico ITX form factor)