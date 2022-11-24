Presentkort Glorious

Säljes ett presentkort på Glorious https://www.gloriousgaming.com/

Värdet är 104,99 USD , ca 1095kr

Passa på till deras egna BlackFriday rea.

Köpte det här på SC för 600kr, säljer för samma summa.

Den fungerar, jag gjorde ett köp på (Glorious Model O 2).

Dock fick jag mail idag 24/11-2022 att den försenats till Jan/Feb.

Jag ångrade då köpet och summan är överförd tbx till presentkortet.

Var tänkt som julklapp till grabben men han vill inte vänta.

Refund

Gift_card - $104.99

The new shipping date will depend on how quickly our manufacturer can resolve the issue - we won’t be shipping mice until they meet our QC standards.

This could be as soon as early January, or as late as mid/late February (with a very small possibility of going beyond that).

If you do not wish to wait, all pre-orders can be canceled at any time up to the date of fulfillment. You can contact support on our site

-----------

"

You can use it whenever you wish since there is no expiry date.

You only need to enter the gift card code at checkout in the same field where you'd enter a discount code.

Thanks!

Stay Glorious"

Skickar koden efter Swishbetalning.