Corsair carbide 540. Aldrig använd

Säljes i befintligt skick. Köptes till ett bygge som ej blev av. Så aldrig använd. En repa på glaset. Svår att se på bilderna . Kan ta bättre bilder men den är heöt som ny förutom repan .

Kan skickas om köpare betalar frakt.

Nypris 1877kr idag på computersalg

Saxat:

The unconventional design of Carbide Series Air 540 utilizes dual chambers to deliver cooler air to your CPU, graphics cards, motherboard, and memory without your drives or power supply getting in the way. And, you can mount up to six 120 mm or five 140 mm fans, with 280 mm top radiator support and room for a 360 mm radiator on the front panel.

Like all Corsair cases, Carbide Series Air 540 is designed for fast, neat, and satisfying builds. The tinted, oversized flush-mount side window lets you show off your work.